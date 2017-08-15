South Africa: No Witch Hunt Against MPs - Limpopo and Mpumalanga ANC Leaders Appeal

African National Congress leaders in Mpumalanga and Limpopo said a witch hunt against MPs who voted with the opposition during motion of no confidence is not a cure the party needs.

The two provincial working committee members in a joint statement after their Monday meeting said it wanted to eliminate factionalism ahead of the party's December elective conference.

Over the weekend, President Jacob Zuma expressed concern over those who voted with opposition, saying it violated the ruling party's code of conduct.

This came after he survived motion of no confidence on August 8 with low margins pointing to the fact that some disgruntled ANC MPs supported opposition party's move to oust Zuma.

"The meeting condemned the conduct of ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted with the opposition during the recent motion of no confidence against the President of the Republic," said ANC's Mpumalanga provincial secretary Mandla Ndlovu.

"The meeting resolved that the organisation must not engage in a witch hunt against the comrades who voted with the opposition but the ANC must engage with all its members and deployees to restore organisational discipline."

According to the statement, the meeting discussed and agreed that ANC must remove the Guptas from influencing government decisions.

"The organisation must take its rightful position in governing the country without interference by those who were not elected by our people."

