South Africa: Grace Mugabe Due in Court Over Assault

Photo: allafrica.com

Gabriella Engels and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Cape Town — Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has handed herself over to police after she allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old model at a Sandton hotel.

On August 13, Mugabe allegedly arrived with bodyguards and accused 20-year-old Gabriella Engels of living with her sons, Robert junior and Chatunga, both in their 20s, who are based in the affluent area of Sandton, Johannesburg.

Mugabe then allegedly attacked Engels with an extension cord, cutting her forehead and the back of her head, Engels tweeted, saying she and some friends were just "chilling" with the first lady's sons.

Although it is not yet been confirmed exactly what charges she will face, South Africa's Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the first lady is not under arrest because she co-operated by handing herself over.