15 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: North West Protesters Set Cars On Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two vehicles have been set alight during a violent protest on the N4 near Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.

The protesters are also allegedly throwing stones at passing motorists.

"At this stage two vehicles have been burnt," police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24.

He urged the community to "refrain from damaging of property".

No arrests have yet been made and the reason for the protest was not yet clear.

"The reason can better be explained by protesters," he said.

Reports suggest protesters were demanding the arrest of a farmer who allegedly killed someone for stealing oranges. This could not be immediately confirmed by News24.

News24

South Africa

Grace Mugabe Will Appear in Court Today - Police Chief

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe will appear in a Wynberg magistrate's court after she allegedly assaulted a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.