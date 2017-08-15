Two vehicles have been set alight during a violent protest on the N4 near Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.

The protesters are also allegedly throwing stones at passing motorists.

"At this stage two vehicles have been burnt," police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24.

He urged the community to "refrain from damaging of property".

No arrests have yet been made and the reason for the protest was not yet clear.

"The reason can better be explained by protesters," he said.

Reports suggest protesters were demanding the arrest of a farmer who allegedly killed someone for stealing oranges. This could not be immediately confirmed by News24.

