Nigeria: Igbo Seek Social Media Usage Regulation Over Hate-Speeches

Enugu, Kaduna and Lafia — The President-General of Igbo Community in Kaduna and Vice President of Igbo Delegate Assembly for the 19 Northern States, Mr. Chris Nnoli, has called on government to regulate social media usage in the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, he attributed all sort of hate-speeches, including the anti-Igbo song recently in circulation, to non-regulation of social media by the government.

He noted that social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, among others, are instrumental to promoting chaos across the country.

"Nigeria, as a country, is sitting on a keg of gun-powder, which explosion could be very disastrous if nothing is done about hate-speeches circulating on social media," he said.

In the same vein, the National Tranquility Movement (NTM) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have called on all Nigerians to disregard the hateful lyrics in circulation against Igbo, saying that the nation's unity is not negotiable.

President of NTM, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Gashash, said: "Producers of the song are paid and sponsored to cause chaos by producing the anti-Igbo song, and it could be from anywhere. It could even be from people who are in government. So, those hate-songs should be disregarded because the more you talk about it, the more it causes more controversy, as it does not worth discussing not to talk of being given any attention."

The ACF said Nigerian constitution is against any speech or song capable of threatening the unity and peace of the nation.

A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said the challenge to national unity and stability could be best addressed when individuals' views, religions, cultures and opinions are respected.

In another development, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the quit notice issued by its members and also the agitation for the creation of Biafra republic.

The chairman of CNG, Mr. Shettima Yerima, said this at a town hall meeting organised to sensitise members in North Central Zone.

Meanwhile, South-East governors have assured the Igbo residing in the North of their protection and safety.

They stated that they were in touch with their colleagues in the northern part of the country as well as other leaders to ensure their safety and security.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, who spoke on behalf of the governors after their meeting in Enugu yesterday, said they had vowed not to submit to any intimidation or threat by individuals or groups that could derail the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.