15 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Police Nail Two With R2 Million Worth of Abalone

Two people have been arrested after they were caught transporting abalone worth over R2m in Philippi, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, they were caught transporting the abalone in Chilli Street on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

The Hawks, SAPS Dog Unit and the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries made the arrests.

The dried abalone was sealed in boxes weighing 483kg. The two, aged 44 and 45, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face charges of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

