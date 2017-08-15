The Proteas remain second on the ICC Test team rankings after losing their four-match Test series 3-1 against England.

The series loss has resulted in South Africa losing seven points to slide to 110 points, even though they still remain in second place.

England have leapfrogged Australia to take third place and will set up for an anticipating Ashes series later this year in the Aussies bid to regain the urn.

Meanwhile, top-ranked India and seventh-placed Sri Lanka have retained their positions in the team rankings as Virat Kohli's men completed a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka.

India gained two points to reach 125 points, increasing its lead over South Africa to 15 points.

ICC Test team rankings:

1. India - 125

2. South Africa - 110

3. England - 105

4. Australia - 100

5. New Zealand - 97

6. Pakistan - 93

7. Sri Lanka - 90

8. West Indies - 75

9. Bangladesh - 69

10. Zimbabwe - 00

Sport24