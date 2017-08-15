15 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Remain Second in Test Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Proteas remain second on the ICC Test team rankings after losing their four-match Test series 3-1 against England.

The series loss has resulted in South Africa losing seven points to slide to 110 points, even though they still remain in second place.

England have leapfrogged Australia to take third place and will set up for an anticipating Ashes series later this year in the Aussies bid to regain the urn.

Meanwhile, top-ranked India and seventh-placed Sri Lanka have retained their positions in the team rankings as Virat Kohli's men completed a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka.

India gained two points to reach 125 points, increasing its lead over South Africa to 15 points.

ICC Test team rankings:

1. India - 125

2. South Africa - 110

3. England - 105

4. Australia - 100

5. New Zealand - 97

6. Pakistan - 93

7. Sri Lanka - 90

8. West Indies - 75

9. Bangladesh - 69

10. Zimbabwe - 00

Sport24

South Africa

Grace Mugabe Hands Herself Over to Police

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has handed herself over to police after she allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old model… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.