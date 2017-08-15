Kenya: Heartbreaking Video of Wailing Woman Angers Kenyans

A heartbreaking video of a woman wailing over the alleged injury of her children during the recent police raids in Kisumu County has gone viral.

In the video, which has been shared more than 2,000 times, the woman is inconsolable as she writhes on the ground wailing, questioning why it had to happen to her.

A young man is seen trying to console the woman with no success.

According to a Facebook user Boniface Ogutu Akach, who shared the video, the young man is one of the woman’s sons.

“Police broke into a house in Arina estate and brutally clobbered a family that included a young mother with an infant, a secondary school girl and their elder brother. Having suffered from severe injuries, they were rushed to hospital by the Redcross,” wrote Mr Akach.

The video has since received mixed reactions from the online community with some sympathizing with the woman and asking for the relevant authority’s to come up with a solution quickly.