Nigeria: Minister, NSA Arrest Illegal Miners in Plateau

Jos — Federal government has given a stern warning that it would no longer tolerate any act of sabotage on the nation's economy, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the nation gets out of the current economic recession.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, gave the warning on Monday when he led the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on a fact-finding visit to illegal mining sites at Campania Zurak in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The minister and the NSA directed immediate closure of all the mining sites while staff of the companies involved in the illegal mining, including Chinese nationals, were apprehended and taken to Abuja for interrogation.

The state governor assured the federal governor that the visit marked the beginning of the fight against illegal mining in the state as the state will collaborate with federal government to fight illegality headlong.

Also speaking, member representing Wase federal constituency, Hon. Idris Maje, alleged that illegal mining has thrived in the state for almost a decade.