15 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Minister, NSA Arrest Illegal Miners in Plateau

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — Federal government has given a stern warning that it would no longer tolerate any act of sabotage on the nation's economy, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the nation gets out of the current economic recession.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, gave the warning on Monday when he led the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on a fact-finding visit to illegal mining sites at Campania Zurak in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The minister and the NSA directed immediate closure of all the mining sites while staff of the companies involved in the illegal mining, including Chinese nationals, were apprehended and taken to Abuja for interrogation.

The state governor assured the federal governor that the visit marked the beginning of the fight against illegal mining in the state as the state will collaborate with federal government to fight illegality headlong.

Also speaking, member representing Wase federal constituency, Hon. Idris Maje, alleged that illegal mining has thrived in the state for almost a decade.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Who's Paying Buhari's Medical Bill in London - Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that he has no idea who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.