Namibia: Otjihase Championship Attracts 57 Participants

Henner Rusch (KTM, Open Motorbikes), Joern Greiter (KTM, Senior Motorbikes), Juergen Gladis (KTM, Clubman's), JL Oppermann (Honda, Open Quads), Shannon Rowland (Honda, Ladies Quads) and Dylan Hilfiker (KTM, Development Riders) all secured victories or podium places to win their respective championships at the 6th round of the Bank Windhoek Enduro Championship that took place over the weekend.

Henner Rusch (KTM) secured his fifth Namibian Enduro Championship title in a row with first place at Otjihase II. In the absence of championship second Marcel Henle (KTM), Rusch clocked the fastest lap of the day and outclassed the other participants in the Open Motorbikes Class on his way to a commanding victory.

Meanwhile, Heiko Stranghoehner (KTM) managed his best result in this class by finishing second ahead of Corner Visser (Sherco). Visser now trails Henle only by three championship point for second overall, and an entertaining battle between the two can be expected for the season's last race in October. Kai Hennes (KTM) was on track for a podium finish with a very fast first lap, but unfortunately lost approximately 25 minutes on his second lap due to technical reasons, to finish ninth overall in the end.

In the Clubman's Motorbike Class, Juergen Gladis (KTM) finished second, securing enough points to claim the Clubman's title for the second year in a row. Jean Venter (Yamaha), had an excellent day and claimed top spot. Young talent Juan van As (KTM) finished third - his first podium finish in the Clubman's Class. Entering the last race of the season, Wayne Schablinski (KTM) is second overall ahead of Liam Gilchrist (Husqvarna). Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) came another step closer to winning the Off-road Bike Class Championship by finishing second at Otjihase behind Jaco Husselmann (Husaberg). Johan van der Merwe (Yamaha) finished third. In the Development Class for youngsters, Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) won the championship with his victory at Otjihase, ahead of Levin Quinger (KTM) who lost a lot of time due to technical difficulties. Andre Barnard (KTM) finished third to move into third position overall.

J L Oppermann (Honda) and Jens Rubow (Honda) battled neck to neck in the Open Quads Class for four laps, until Jens Rubow experienced technical difficulties and lost more than 30 minutes on the final lap to finish second. Gary Rowland (Honda) came in third and therefore has a comfortable lead in second position of the championship ahead of third placed Rubow. Shannon Rowland (Honda) secured her second Ladies Quad Class championship title in a row with a top spot finish at Otjihase ahead of Claire Brendl (Honda). Julia Moths (Yamaha) and Maike Bochert (Honda) both had technical problems and could not finish the race.

The final event of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship season will take place on 14 October.