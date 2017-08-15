15 August 2017

Nigeria: Buhari's Treatment - I Don't Know Who's Paying - Adesina

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Femi Adeshina, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo.

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that he dose not know who is responsible for the president's medical bills, while noting that as a president he has the right to be treated by country

Adesina made this known yesterday during , a programme on Channels Television.

The presidential spokesman also discussed his experience with the president at the Abuja House in London during the weekend" the president I saw was sharp,smart and lucid".

"He will come when his doctors say 'it's time to go home" Adesina said

"Once the doctors certify him, he will surely come back, if you know the president, at the peak of his performance when he just assumed the presidency and went to different parts of the world, you will know that he is a man of tremendous energy and ability" he added.

