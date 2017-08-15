Mali: One UN Peacekeeper Killed, Another Injured in Coordinated Attack On Mission Base in Central Mali

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali today confirmed the death of a national soldier and one UN peacekeeper in an attack by non-identified gunmen.

"We mourn the loss of a United Nations peacekeeper killed in Mali earlier this morning while serving with our UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) following at attack by armed assailants to a MINUSMA camp in the town of Douenza," MINUSMA said in a note on social media.

A second UN peacekeeper was injured in the attack, the Mission added.

"Today, around 5:30 am, the MINUSMA camps in Douenza, Mopti region, have been the target of an attack coordinated by unidentified gunmen," the UN Mission said in a statement in French.

"A first group of assailants fired at a MINUSMA camp from an adjacent hill. In reaction, the Malian armed forces, established in the vicinity of the camp, retaliated. A second group walking on foot to the other MINUSMA camp opened fire. The peacekeepers have responded and two assailants have been killed," the UN Mission added.

It noted that MINUSMA condemned in the strongest terms "this revolting terrorist attack."

The Mission reiterated its determination to continue to fulfill its responsibilities "in support of Mali and its people in order to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace and stability."