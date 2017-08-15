Somalia: Robow Speaks to Media in Mogadishu, Renounces Violence

Former Al shabaab deputy leader and spokesman Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali known as "Abu Mansur" has fir the first time faced the media in Mogadishu, to renounce violence.

Speaking at a press conference at Royal Palace in the capital, Robow has announced that he has defected from Al shabaab just five years and 5 years, and 7 months ago.

Continuing, Sheikh Mukhtar said he has deserted the militant group after a fall out with the top leader over an ideology that doesn't serve the interest of Islam, people and country.

Finally, Robow has thanked Somali Federal government, international partners and the people for welcoming him in Mogadishu.