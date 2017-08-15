Kenya: Judges and Magistrates to Swear-in Governors Named

Nairobi — The Judiciary has appointed 47 judges and magistrates who will preside over the swearing-in ceremonies of the 47 governors and deputy governors elected in last Tuesday's General Election.

In an appointment letter, High Court Principal Judge Richard Mwongo said the judges and magistrates shall not be involved in or be responsible for the hand-over of instruments of office.

The swearing-in ceremonies and handing over process by the outgoing governors to the new county bosses are being organised by respective Assumption of the Office of Governor Committees, which were established on July 8 in each county.

All the 47 governors will be sworn into office before the end of next week, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Planning and Devolution.

According to Gazette Notice No. 6409, governors shall be sworn in 10 days after the declaration of election results.

The Oath or Affirmation will be administered not earlier than 9am and not later than 5pm.

According to the circular, Justice Weldon Korir and Magistrate Evans Maker will swear-in Mombasa Governor-elect Hassan Joho, while Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko will be sworn into office by Justice David Majanja and Magistrate Paul Mulwa.

Justice Dora Chepkwony and Magistrate Julius Ng'arng'ar will swear-in Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang' Nyong'o, while Nakuru's Lee Kinyanjui will be sworn in Justice Justus Bwonwonga and Magistrate Godfrey Oduor

Council of Governors Chairman and Turkana Governor-elect Josphat Nanok will be sworn-in by Justice James Wakiaga and Magistrate Mwangi .K. Mwangi.

Justice Mwongo's circular goes on to state that judges shall administer the Oaths/Affirmation of Office and witness the signing of the Certificate of Inauguration.

Magistrates will assist in preparing the relevant oaths/affirmations and certificate, checking and confirming the gazetted information as to the declared governor/deputy governor-elect.

They are also mandated with confirming the identity of the declared governor/deputy governor-elect as well as ascertaining the gazetted information against the form 37D.

"The magistrate may immediately commence co-ordination with the relevant county government offices and/or Committee on the Assumption of Office of Governor in regard to the swearing-in and shall keep the judge appraised of the progress," read the circular.

Share