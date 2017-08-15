Sudan: Theft in Darfur Charity Centre, South Kordofan

Kabkabiya / Babanusa — Masked gunmen attacked a charity centre in Kabkabiya in North Darfur and seized an ambulance and a number of devices on Sunday morning.

The gunmen attacked El Masar charity development centre in Kabkabiya town, the secretary-general of El Masar, Osman Hussein Abu Bakr, informed the media. The robbers took an ambulance and a number of laptops and mobile phones.

In South Kordofan, an seven armed men robbed a group of people of their money and phones in Babanusa on Friday 11 August. A witness in Babanusa told Radio Dabanga that the robbery occurred in an area three kilometres east of the town, called Rahad Bashir.

"The attackers carried Kalashnikov and weapons, and three of them were in military uniform. All had masked their faces." The witness claimed that they communicated in signs language without using words.

The amount of stolen money totals one million Sudanese pounds ($149,147) in addition to the stolen mobile phones of the victims.

Six other people who were also on a trip outside Babanusa rushed to return after hearing the news of the armed robbery.

"This incident is not the first of its kind in Babanusa," the witness explained, saying that on 8 August money and mobile phones were stolen from employees at a local slaughterhouse.

"There are three police stations and a military garrison in the area. The victims have gone to the police station immediately to report the incident, but the policeman filed it as usual theft rather than armed robbery."