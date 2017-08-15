15 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Theft in Darfur Charity Centre, South Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kabkabiya / Babanusa — Masked gunmen attacked a charity centre in Kabkabiya in North Darfur and seized an ambulance and a number of devices on Sunday morning.

The gunmen attacked El Masar charity development centre in Kabkabiya town, the secretary-general of El Masar, Osman Hussein Abu Bakr, informed the media. The robbers took an ambulance and a number of laptops and mobile phones.

In South Kordofan, an seven armed men robbed a group of people of their money and phones in Babanusa on Friday 11 August. A witness in Babanusa told Radio Dabanga that the robbery occurred in an area three kilometres east of the town, called Rahad Bashir.

"The attackers carried Kalashnikov and weapons, and three of them were in military uniform. All had masked their faces." The witness claimed that they communicated in signs language without using words.

The amount of stolen money totals one million Sudanese pounds ($149,147) in addition to the stolen mobile phones of the victims.

Six other people who were also on a trip outside Babanusa rushed to return after hearing the news of the armed robbery.

"This incident is not the first of its kind in Babanusa," the witness explained, saying that on 8 August money and mobile phones were stolen from employees at a local slaughterhouse.

"There are three police stations and a military garrison in the area. The victims have gone to the police station immediately to report the incident, but the policeman filed it as usual theft rather than armed robbery."

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.