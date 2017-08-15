Kenya: Sonko Sends Warning on Pending Payments, Fresh Tenders

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko has warned city residents not to fall prey to people who are soliciting bribes to supposedly speed up contract payment and influence the award of fresh tenders.

According to Sonko, he has not mandated any individual to follow up on City Hall payments.

"It has come to my attention that some individuals purporting to be my staff are soliciting bribes from contractors and suppliers to influence speedy processing of their pending payments," he said.

He stressed that he has not given anyone authority to follow up pending payments at City Hall.

"I wish to categorically state here that I have not mandated anyone whatsoever to either solicit or follow up on any pending payments at City Hall," he cautioned.

He further assured that the issuance of tenders will be done in accordance with the laws guiding public procurement.

"To those with fake claims and the cartels, please keep off before the long arm of the government gets hold of you," he said.

"Under my administration, tenders will be awarded transparently and according to the procurement laws."

Sonko has already directed the county to use some Sh25 million set aside for his inauguration on paying workers their one-month arrears.