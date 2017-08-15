Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa has revealed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa suffered "severe diarrhoea" but was quick to allay fears President Robert Mugabe's embattled deputy was under intensive care in South Africa.

VP Mnangagwa was taken ill during President Mugabe's youth interface rally in Gwanda Saturday afternoon amid strong suspicions of food poisoning.

Although private media published the story, the silence by State-controlled media fuelled speculations around possible attempts on the VP's life by suspected Zanu PF rivals. Subsequent reports claimed the VP's condition was deteriorating.

But in an apparent attempt to manage perceptions and control anxiety among locals who include the VP's ardent followers, President Mugabe and his ministers came out Monday to assure the nation all was well with the country's second in charge.

Parirenyatwa said Mnangagwa was in a stable condition.

"In fact, I just spoke to him. He is quite jovial and is well really but he requested and we send him to be seen by his doctors in South Africa where he is now," said the health minister who was also in the company of cabinet colleague Chris Mushohwe.

Parirenyatwa said government was investigating the source of the VP's mysterious ailment which came moments after he had been seen by the Zanu PF crowd and television viewers chanting pro-Mugabe and Grace slogans.

"You are all aware that he had a severe bout of vomiting and diarrhoea in Gwanda and the government took him to appropriate institutions within the country where he was properly stabilised and appropriate investigations were then commenced, still in progress, appropriate investigations to establish the source of that gastroenteritis," Parirenyatwa said.

President Mugabe also told Zimbabweans who gathered for the Heroes' Day commemorations at the national shrine during a televised speech on Monday that his deputy had been sent to South Africa for treatment.

Conspiracies have emerged around the cause of the VP's sudden ailment with wide speculation he could have been targeted by party rivals.

Mnangagwa has been accused by the First Family of being y too impatient to succeed Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader, citing clandestine attempts to position allies into crucial positions to ensure easier passage to State House.

President Mugabe and wife, Grace, find this to be an open challenge to a job he has protected with an octopus grip for nearly four decades.

The veteran leader has ruled out retirement and will seek another five-year term in office next year.

But that has not stopped the ruling party angrily squabbling over his succession with the public spats involving and often led by Mugabe's wife.

One ruling party faction backs Mnangagwa while the rival group is determined to stop the vice president taking over and has lately touted defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as a better option.

Mugabe is thought to back and sponsor the anti-Mnangagwa faction.