Africa: Zambia Ranks As 7th Most Politically Stable Country

The 2017 Analyse Africa (AA) report has ranked Zambia as the seventh most politically stable country on the 54-nation continent.

"Zambia, unlike most of its East African neighbours, has little history in the way of political violence and is one of the most politically stable countries in Africa," the report says.

Basing on the World Bank statistics, the AA report released in May this year further states that Zambia ranks third best in East Africa in terms of political stability, absence of violence and terrorism.

The report ranks Somalia as the least country (at 54) in terms of political stability, violence and terrorism on the continent and 16th in East Africa on a score from one to 16 while Mauritius is ranked first in East Africa and second in the entire Africa.

The AA report also acknowledges the credibility of last year's general elections, which saw Edgar Lungu elected Republican President.

"The 2016 elections were deemed peaceful, transparent, credible, free and fair by international observers and were then commended by United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon," the report says.

Meanwhile, the report projects Zambia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow between 2017 and 2021 above the sub-Saharan average as the country's power situation improves.

It notes that Zambia's GDP growth slowed, in recent years, growing by a modest three per cent in 2015 and 2016 primarily because of falling copper prices and an electricity power crisis.

The report notes, however, that the Government has increased investment in infrastructure to boost economic growth citing, among other factors, the Link Zambia 8000 road project.