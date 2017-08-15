15 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Regitech Soya Processing to Start Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helen Zulu

Regitech Soya Processing Industries Limited which has invested over K1million in the construction of a soya processing factory in Kasama District of Northern Province, is in the next two weeks expected to commence full production of soya chunks and cooking oil.

Regitech is a local Company specialised in agro processing services, general trading, value chain and business linkages and has the capacity to produce 400 litres of cooking oil per day and 250 kilogrammes of soya chunks per hour.

Company managing director Daniel Bwalya said the company had invested about K1.3 million in putting up a factory and purchasing equipments for the purpose of processing soya beans into soya chunks and cooking oil.

Mr Bwalya said the company was currently carrying out product development and perfecting the machinery to suit the production requirements.

He was speaking when a team of Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) officials visited the Company in Kasama on Saturday.

"We first applied for K500, 000 from CEEC for the construction of the factory and procurement of machinery and for meeting our working capital requirements but the money was not enough so we applied for more funding.

"So in total we were given about K1.334 million, currently we are working on product development and also working on the machine to see to it that it works according to our specifications, once we are done in two weeks or so we will have the product on the market," Mr Bwalya said.

He said once the factory was fully operational, it would employ about 35 people and that the product would be sold under the brand name 'Ituna Pride'.

Mr Bwalya said the company developed an out grower scheme with about 444 farmers who cultivated the soya beans last season.

Mr Bwalya said the company had since applied for a trade facility from the CEEC to help buy the soya beans from the farmers for it to be able to operate for a year.

Zambia

Zambia Ranks As 7th Most Politically Stable Country

The 2017 Analyse Africa (AA) report has ranked Zambia as the seventh most politically stable country on the 54-nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.