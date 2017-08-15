Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappies Mhango has issued a stern warning to contractors in the country against indulging in sub - standard work to avoid having their licences revoked.

The Minister issued the warning on Thursday in Blantyre when he launched the construction of Mlombozi and Nasundu Bridges in the area of Traditional Authority Makata and Somba respectively.

Mhango said emphasis is on "attaining standard quality, delivery within time frames and budget", saying contractors who would be seen to be doing shoddy work would be punished by having their licences withdrawn, noting that such contractors would never have a chance to apply for another project.

The minister said government is tired of entertaining contractors who promise to offer high quality services but end up building substandard structures which were not durable.

He also warned that shoddy work means there was element of fraud and contractors will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly .

"We cannot be doing the very same things every year as if there aren't other things to concentrate on. However, I am happy to say that things will change. From now onwards, any contractor who will construct something of low quality will be punished severely," Mhango warned.

Mhango's sentiments corroborate President Peter Mutharika's to the effect that he would deal with any contractor, particularly, in the road sector bent to frustrate the country's development process.

Charles Pheleni, Managing Director of CLP Civil Engineering contracted to construct Mlombozi Bridge acknowledged and assured government that they would do a high standard job.

"The minister is saying the truth. We are not here to steal from the government but to support its development agenda. On our part as CLP, we will do a perfect job," said Pheleni.

Recently government started offering contracts to indigenous companies as one way of local empowerment through the 'best buy Malawian,' strategy although some do not seem to appreciate the gesture and instead continue to offer poor quality services.