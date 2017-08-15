Rwanda: V-Ball - APR Host Gisagara in 2nd Semi-Final Game

APR volleyball club will be looking to turn things around when they host Gisagara on Tuesday in the second game of the ongoing league playoffs semi-finals at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Former league champions APR, who lost against Gisagara 3-1 on Sunday at Gisagara Gymnasium, will be hoping for a change in fortune as they bid to wrestle back the league title.

Victory for Sammy Mulinge's team will send the tie into the decisive third game while Gisagara's win will book them a ticket to the finals where they would face the winner of the other semi-final between IPRC-South and Kirehe in Huye-the former won the first leg 3-2 in Kirehe.

To get back into the title race, APR and Kirehe need to win their second matches and failure to do so, will see the title hopes fade away.

On Sunday, league newcomers Gisagara defeated APR, who were missing key player Fabrice Nkezabahiz3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 25-22 and 25-23). Kirehe lost at home 2-3 against IPRC-South (25-21; 23-25, 25-11, 26-24 and 6-15).

The playoffs semi-finals are being played on the best of three series format. The semi-final winners will face-off in the final and the eventual champions will represent Rwanda at next year's CAVB Club Championships.

Gisagara lead the table with 37 points, while APR occupy fourth place with 25 points. On the other hand, Kirehe have dropped to third place with 29 points, same as IPRC-South, who are second after winning the game.

Tuesday

IPRC-South vs Kirehe 11am

APR vs Gisagara 4pm

Sunday

Kirehe 2-3 IPRC South

Gisagara 3-1 APR