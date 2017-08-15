Rwanda: Uwizeye, Rwanda's Best Rider in Colorado Classic

Jean Claude Uwizeye was Team Rwanda's best rider finishing 47th in the overall general classification while Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo finished 6th best young rider in the Colorado Classic that climaxed on Sunday.

However, it was an unfitting end for 19-year-old Didier Munyaneza, who missed the time cut in Sunday's 4th and final stage of the UCI 2.HC category race. The young rider was Rwanda's most impressive cyclist from stage 1 on Thursday.

Manuel Senni of BMC Racing Team, who finished 10th in stage 4 emerged the race overall winner despite not managing a single stage win. The Italian used a total 12 hours and 35 seconds.

Stage 3 winner Serghei Tvetcov of Romania finished second in the general classification while American Alex Howes, who won stage 2, finished in third place.

Mihkel Räim of Israel Cycling Academy, used 2 hours, 32 minutes and 50 seconds to claim Stage 4 in a strong sprint finish against Travis McCabe (2nd) and Jose Rodriguez (3rd), who also used the same time, while Italian Marco Canola finished fourth, one second behind the stage winner.

Jean Claude Uwizeye (54th) was Rwanda's best rider in stage 4, coming 23 seconds behind Räim. Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (2:33:29) finished 57th, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (2:34:55) was 71st, while Gasore Hategeka (2:37:02) came in 81st place on the final day.

The 2017 Colorado Classic, a 313 miles (503.5 km) race, is the biggest cycling competition that Team Rwanda riders have ever taken part in. Team Rwanda, under the guidance of former technical director, Jonathan 'Jock' Boyer, finished in 15th place out of 16 teams.

The team has been in the United States since July 14 and participated in two competitions, Cascade Cycling Classic from July 19-23 and the just concluded Colorado Classic from August 10 to 13.

The lessons and valuable experience gained from the US tour will come in handy for the Rwandan riders in future competitions as the country bids to maintain its place in the top four in Africa.

Sunday

General classification

1. Manuel Senni - 12:00:35

2. Serghei Tvetcov - 12:00:50

3. Alex Howes - 12:01:06

47. Jean Claude Uwizeye (+ 0:28:50)

51. Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (+ 0:29:06)

73. Gasore Hategeka (+ 0:40:06)

84. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (+ 1:00:35)

Team classification

1. Cannondale-Drapac - 36:08:03

2. UAE Team Emirates - 36:09:24

3. Trek-Segafredo - 36:17:28

15. Team Rwanda - 37:23:33