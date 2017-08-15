15 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu to Attend Kagame's Inauguration

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mike Makasa

President Edgar Lungu will fraternize with another of Africa's big men when he attends the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Friday.

The Head of State will join in celebrations of Kagame's re-election who won the vote by about 99% of the vote.

With the victory Kagame extended his rule over the tiny African country to 17 years.

Kagame, 59, has won international praise for the stability and economic development he has brought Rwanda since the 1994 genocide, when an estimated 800,000 people were killed, but he has also been accused of running an authoritarian, one-party state.

The election came on the back of a constitutional amendment, which ended a two-term limit for presidents and theoretically permits Kagame to remain in power until 2034. The amendment was approved by 98% of voters.

Zambia

Zambia Ranks As 7th Most Politically Stable Country

The 2017 Analyse Africa (AA) report has ranked Zambia as the seventh most politically stable country on the 54-nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.