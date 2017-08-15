15 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Shepolopolo Target Cosafa Finals

Photo: Creative Commons/Pipodesign Philipp P Egli
Zambia's Kabangue Mupopo (file photo).
By Adrian Mwanza

Shepolopolo coach Albert Kachinga has said his target will be to reach the finals of the COSAFA women's championship to be played in Zimbabwe next month September 13-24.

Kachinga said this after the team's first training session after they regrouped ahead of the tournament and called on the players to be focused and maintain disciplined.

He said the net had this time been cast wider in player selection with some members this time coming from as far as Chililabombwe and Siavonga.

"We have tried to cast the net wide in a bid to mould a strong team that would be able to compete favourably at the tournament," he said.

He urged the Shepolopolo to emulate the boys under-20 team that won the COSAFA and Africa Cups and went on to perform well at the FIFA under-20 World Cup where they got knocked out in the quarters-finals.

The Zambia under 17 is also fresh from winning the COSAFA under-17 championships in Mauritius.

He said the technical bench had three weeks to work on the team adding the core of the team comprised of the players that represented the country at the FIFA girls' under-17 world Cup.

"We have balanced the team with both experienced and new comers in a bid to make the team as formidable as possible," he said.

He said the tournament had strong countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe which had even gone to the World Cup adding this would mean the competition would be tough.

