Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa has demanded an investigation into allegations the ailing vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was likely poisoned last Friday.

Mnangagwa was taken ill as President Robert Mugabe addressed his latest 'youth interface' rally at Gwanda's Pelandaba Stadium and had to be airlifted to Gweru.

He was subsequently flown to South Africa where he remains hospitalised.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com at the Heroes Day commemorations in Harare Monday, Mliswa said: "I came here to respect the founding heroes of this country.

"It is sad that VP Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is not here with us. I am sure he would have been happy to be with us here today as he is one of the surviving liberation fighters.

"What happened in Matabeleland South is something that I am not privy to and it should be investigated to get to the bottom of the issue. I have not spoken to him (Mnangagwa) myself, but it is just what I have been reading.

"Like I said, there has to be an investigation into what really happened. He is an Honourable VP and head of government in Parliament. We want to know, as parliamentarians, if there was foul play. There should be answers."

Mliswa said poisoning allegations were also involved in the death, Monday morning, of Shuwai Mahofa, who was Masvingo provincial affairs minister and a political backer of Mnangagwa.

"Unfortunately, we also have Honourable Mahofa who is also late because of pressures in the party," said the independent MP.

"She (Mahofa) also complained about some of the issues before she was taken to South Africa for medication early this year. We cannot allow this to happen.

"These things are happening when we are heading for elections. There seem to be more fights within the party than outside."

The legislator, an ally of the vice president and former Zanu PF activist, warned of an escalation if there was no clarity on President Robert Mugabe's succession.

Mugabe turned 93 this year and the ruling party is bitterly divided over his succession. One faction - Team Lacoste - backs Mnangagwa while the rival group - G40 - rallies behind defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi. The latter group is thought to have the behind-the-scenes backing of Mugabe.

"The (succession) fighting is escalating to alarming levels where power issues are at the centre of discussion in the party at the expense of the economy," said Mliswa.

"The President must assist in the succession issue. He is the centre of power and I am hoping he brings some order to the party.

"What is happening now, I think, it does destabilise a lot of efforts in in terms of bringing us together."