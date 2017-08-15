Kenya: Siaya Family Demands Justice for Their Kin Killed By 'Police'

The family of a man shot dead in Siaya as police broke up violent protests is seeking justice for their kin.

Mr Zechariah Ouma, 30, was allegedly killed by anti-riot police along the Siaya-Kisumu highway on Saturday as locals protested President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.

WIDOW

His widow Jackline Atieno and his mother Consolata Oduor on Tuesday demanded immediate compensation from the government.

Ms Atieno described her husband as a loving and caring person whose life was cut short by police.

"We want justice for my husband, he was killed under unclear circumstances by the police who were deployed by the government," she said.

Zechariah, a boda boda operator, was killed on Saturday morning when youths thronged the streets to protest the poll outcome.

Siaya in not only home to opposition leader Raila Odinga but also one of his solid support bases.

Mr Odinga's supporters took to the streets to protest his loss, clashing with police who were out to restore order.

LUNCH

Ms Ateino said she last saw her husband on Friday at 4pm when he asked her to prepare him his favourite dish, fish.

She said she waited for his return only to be informed of his killing in Siaya town, a few kilometres from their home.

"My husband left for his normal routine at 6am on Friday. He came back at around 1pm for lunch and left in haste only for him to die on the IEBC's announcement of President Kenyatta as the winner," said Ms Atieno.

Similar sentiments were shared by Mrs Oduor who described her son a very loving and industrious young man.

"We want justice for our son, especially now that the deceased has left two young children that deserve special care and attention," said Mrs Oduor.

New Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi visited the family on Tuesday and called on the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to take responsibility of the killings.

POLICE

"The government is hell-bent on ensuring that it suppresses the objection of NASA supporters. They have resorted to engage in extra-judicial killings to ensure that they remain in power," said Mr Atandi.

A post-mortem on Zacharia's body was yet to be conducted by Tuesday morning but the MP-elect said he would ensure it is done before burial.

However, security agencies in the region have denied using any excessive force.

Nyanza Regional Coordinator Wilson Njega argued any claims of extra-judicial killings will have to be investigated using available channels.

Police, he Mr Njega said, only applied force commensurate to the challenges they were facing.