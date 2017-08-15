Photo: New Zimbabwe

From left, Intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe, Army Commander Constantine Chiwenga and President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

President Robert Mugabe on Monday repeated his call for peace ahead of crunch elections due in 2018 while expressing regret over recent clashes between soldiers and the police.

In an address to mark this year's Heroes Day at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, the veteran leader said peace and calm creates a conducive environment for national development.

Mugabe, 93, will seek re-election next year after his ruling Zanu PF party endorsed him as its presidential candidate.

"We hope the elections will be done in peace. We need peace within our party, we need peace between our party and other parties and we need national peace in the country," he said.

The veteran leader commended veterans and heroes of the country's armed struggle for independence.

"Today we gather at the national shrine and those other shrines across the country and those outside Zimbabwe to pay tribute to all our heroes and heroines wherever they lie," he said.

"On this solemn occasion, we honour those men and women who sacrificed for our liberation to save our nation. These were the best of our nation at a difficult period; they deserve our respect in this special way.

"The heroines and heroes deserve respect in a very special way from us. They deserve much more recognition than we give today. They should live in our memories forever and ever.

"Most of these disappeared and have never been known where they were taken to, some in caves and some in bushes, both young and old."

He then condemned violent clashes between police officers and soldiers in Harare which left some cops hospitalised.

"Some elements (in the security services) are beginning to get out of control," he said.

"That incident where soldiers and police clashed is regrettable and should never happen again.

"If these (police and the army cross paths, how will they protect the people and contain peace in the country?"

Mugabe's calls for peace come in the wake of increasing incidents of politically-motivated violence which as seen businesses owned by opposition MDC-T officials being razed in Harare and other parts of the country.

"I want to appeal to you all to go to your provinces and contribute towards children of our late and living heroes and heroines," he said.