15 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Unza Don Calls for Research Partnerships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Mupeseni

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has called for closer partnerships between research institutions and the private sector to turnaround the country's economy as it partners with Tullow Oil Zambia BV for oil and gas exploration.

UNZA vice chancellor Luke Mumba said the private sector should engage premium research institutions like UNZA for good results.

"We are ready for any partnership to turnaround the country's economy using a pool of knowledge," Professor Mumba said.

He said this in an interview in Kasama on the sidelines of the ground breaking ceremony for the oil and gas explorations by Tullow Oil at the weekend.

Prof Mumba said Tullow has engaged the highest learning institution in the exploration of oil and gas in Northern and Luapula provinces.

He said the British oil exploration conglomerate has given the University US$100,000 to equip its mineral laboratory.

"The money will be used to install the lab with microscopes to be used in oil and gas exploration in bloc 31," Prof Mumba said.

He described the partnership as an important milestone in the history of the university.

Prof Mumba said the countries that have attained sustainable development had done so because of strong links between the private sector and research institutions.

He said eight geologists from UNZA had been selected to take part in the exercise.

Prof Mumba also disclosed that the university was looking for a private partner to start commercial production of fertilizers from phosphate rock in Eastern Province.

"We embarked on the research to extract fertilizers from phosphate rock in Eastern Province which has proved positive and we are currently courting private investors to start commercial production of fertilizers which shows you how ready we are," he said.

Zambia

Zambia Ranks As 7th Most Politically Stable Country

The 2017 Analyse Africa (AA) report has ranked Zambia as the seventh most politically stable country on the 54-nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.