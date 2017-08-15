Kenya: IEBC Denies Nasa Claims That It's Yet to Provide Copies of Forms 34B

The opposition Nasa has claimed that the electoral commission is yet to provide them with copies of Forms 34B, four days after the announcement of the final presidential election results.

In a statement, the opposition said they have been following up with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) since Saturday for a release of the forms without any success.

In a statement, the opposition says the forms cannot be traced or accessed on the commission's online portal.

"We call upon the commission to release and share all the constituency Forms 34B to party agents. The failure to so share can only lead to a conclusion that the forms do not exist and the commission is busy generating fake ones to justify its declaration of results as made on Friday," reads the statement.

FORMS GIVEN

The electoral commission, through its Communications Manager Andrew Limo told Nation that the opposition were given all Forms 34B Monday evening.

"We gave them last evening in soft copy all Forms 34B from the 290 constituencies," Mr Limo said in a text message.

The statement by Nasa claiming they have not received the forms was sent to newsrooms at 8pm Monday.

PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Section 39 of the Elections Act provides that for a presidential election, the IEBC "shall electronically transmit, in the prescribed form, the tabulated results of an election for the President from a polling station to the constituency tallying centre and to the national tallying centre."

Form 34A is handed over to the constituency returning officer, who then fills Form 34B which is used for the collation of the presidential election results.

On it is indicated the polling station code, the name of the station, the number of registered voters, what each candidate garnered and the number of valid votes cast.

The constituency returning officer hands over the form to the chairman of the IEBC, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.