Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Urges Youths to Ignore 'Empty' Mugabe Rallies

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has challenged the youths not be fooled by President Robert Mugabe's so-called interface rallies when they are "in a brutal interface with unemployment, disenfranchisement and poverty".

In a statement released to coincide with Monday's Heroes Day commemorations, Tsvangirai dismissed Mugabe ongoing rallies as a betrayal of the country's young.

"To the youth of Zimbabwe, I say turn out in your huge numbers and make a bold statement in the next election," he said.

"As I have always said, you cannot outsource your future to anyone but, yourselves and you can only do that by encouraging each other to register and to vote in the next election.

"Taking the future in your own hand is the only way you can crush poverty. Urge each other to vote. Encourage each other to crush your own poverty, kuponda nhamo as you would say in your zimdance ahall lingo."

He continued; "The only way to do so is to register to vote. It is none but, yourselves who hold your own future firmly in your own hands.

"The youths have always been the revolutionaries and next year, we await to see your own revolution when you turn out in your millions and usher in a new democratic dispensation that will comprehensively address your concerns."

Tsvangirai said exercising their right to vote in large numbers is the only way they can pay tribute to those who lost their limbs so that their collective national aspirations could be realised.

"Today is Heroes Day, that important national day when we remember the daring nerve and gallantry of the sons and daughters of this land. Indeed, it is that all-important day when we remember the thousands who died so that the national dream could live again.

"The people of this country are a heroic people. Throughout history, they have fought repression and subjugation. As we brave the current suffering under this regime, one can always bank on the tenacity of the people of this country that they will decisively respond to this sad national predicament."

The former premier expressed anger at the of the country's economy.

"All this penury stands as a loud testament to the crisis of leadership in Zimbabwe, 37 years after the attainment of national independence," he said.

"Of significance is the fact that notwithstanding the sons and daughters of this land who were brutally murdered by the oppressive and racist colonial regime, our independence in 1980 did not bring freedom.

"Sadly, our independence came alone, unclothed by the requisite people's freedoms that ought to have come with the advent of Uhuru.

"Let us ensure that the right to vote is secure and that as a people, we turn out in our huge numbers to exercise that sacred right for which many Zimbabweans died."

He called challenged "vendors, the war veterans, women's groups, the disabled, the civic and women's movement to mobilise each other and register to vote in realisation of the sacred right that was at the core of our liberation struggle".