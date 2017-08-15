Kenya: China, EU Applaud President Kenyatta on Re-Election

Nairobi — World leaders continue to send congratulatory messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta following his re-election, among them being Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a statement, Xi stated that he was ready to continue working with President Kenyatta to enhance relations between the two countries.

"During your participation in the Road and Belt Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing last May, we had an in depth exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations and reached extensive consensus," he said.

"I attach high importance to China-Kenya relations and I am ready to work with Your Excellency to enhance the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperation relationship and further benefit our two countries and our people."

The European Union also congratulated the Head of State in a message delivered by the EU Vice President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.

The EU praised the election terming it as credible, free, fair and transparent and committed to continue its support for Kenya's development.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called President Kenyatta, congratulating him for the electoral victory and also pledging continued cooperation with Israel in the areas of agriculture and security, which are already strong.

Other key development partners, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Belgium have also congratulated the President on his re-election and urged those aggrieved to explore legal channels.

President Kenyatta was on Friday last week officially declared the winner of the elections.