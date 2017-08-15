Zambia/Algeria: Angolan Referees to Officiate Zambia, Algeria Game

Angolan referee Martins Carvalho will officiate Zambia's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria next weekend at National Heroes Stadium.

And referee Jan Sikazwe will be the only Zambian at the centre of the world Cup qualifiers when he officiates the Burkina Faso game against Senegal on Match-Day Four in the World Cup race on September 5.

According to the list released by CAF, all officials for the Zambian game are from Angola with Ivando Lopes named as first assistant referee and Julio Lemos as the second assistant referee while Jaao Goma will be the fourth official.

Zambia is in Group B of the 2018 Russian World Cup qualifiers with just one point, five behind leaders Nigeria that have a perfect six while Cameron have two points and Algeria sitting as the tail enders,

The Chipolopolo have had a shaky start in the World Cup race where they first lost 2-1 at home to Nigeria before drawing 1-1 away to Cameroun.

There is no Zambian referee on Match-Day Three with Sikazwe's name popping up on Match Day Four in Bobo-Dioulasso.

The Kapiri-Mposhi based referee will have a Zambian for that task with Wisdom Chewe as the fourth official.