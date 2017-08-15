Zambia/South Africa: Nyirenda Take Positives From Bafana Draw

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda says the 2-2 draw against South Africa last Saturday in the first leg of the third and final round of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018, is sufficient enough to take into the final leg at home this weekend.

Chipolopolo came back from two goals down to hold Bafana Bafana at the Buffalo Stadium in East London, and hosts the latter in the reverse on Saturday, 19 August 2017, in Ndola.

"We did not want to get a draw here (East London). We wanted to finish the game but all-in-all we have got the much needed two goals and we will work hard at home," Nyirenda said after the match.

"We came to get an outright win but things did not go our way because we conceded two corners which we didn't defend well and they scored, but we will work on that at home."

Gift Motupa's 31st minute strike gave Bafana a lone goal at halftime, before Mario Booysen added the second seven minutes after the break.

The Chipolopolo comeback began on 58 minutes when Martin Phiri reduced the deficit and Justin Shonga struck the equalizer in stoppage time.

"The draw has given us more confidence and some impetus to finish the job at home. I think the two goals we have scored away will give us a good dimension in the home game.

"Having said that, I think we are not taking things for granted. If we can score a goal or two, then they can score at our home too, so we are going to be more cautions in the final leg," concluded Nyirenda.

Zambia have set sights on a third appearance at the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues after reaching the quarters in 2016 (Rwanda) and claiming bronze in 2009 (Cote d'Ivoire).

On the otherhand, South Africa's inaugural campaign in 2011 in Sudan ended at the quarter-final stage. Three years later, they failed to go past the group stage as hosts.

Fixtures

Central Zone

19.08.2017 Kinshasa DR Congo vs Congo (0-0)

19.08.2017 Yaounde Cameroon vs Sao Tome (2-0)

Central-East Zone

19.08.2017 Kigali Rwanda vs Uganda (0-3)

19.08.2017 El Obeid Sudan vs Ethiopia (1-1)

North Zone

18.08.2017 Sfax Libya vs Algeria (2-1)

18.08.2017 Rabat Morocco vs Egypt (1-1)

South Zone

19.08.2017 Ndola Zambia vs South Africa (2-2)

19.08.2017 Luanda Angola vs Madagascar (0-0)

20.08.2017 Windhoek Namibia vs Comoros (1-2)

West A Zone

19.08.2017 Bamako Mali vs Mauritania (2-2)

19.08.2017 Conakry Guinea vs Senegal

West B Zone

20.08.2017 Kumasi Ghana vs Burkina Faso (2-2)

19.08.2017 Kano Nigeria vs Benin (0-1)

19.08.2017 Abidjan Cote d'Ivoire vs Niger (1-2)