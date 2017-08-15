South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan says a weak Bafana Bafana side can match Zambia's best side ahead of this weekend's second leg of the Kenya 2018 CHAN qualifier in Ndola.

Speaking to Safa.net, Dr Jordaan said he was proud of the South African side that drew 2-2 with Zambia in the first leg at the Buffalo City stadium in East London last Saturday.

He said the team Nyirenda assembled was the best Zambian side compared to South Africa which was missing some key players who were withheld by their clubs.

Dr Jordaan said the players should feel proud of themselves because they proved that they could match a strong Zambian side adding that Chipolopolo was lucky to even force a draw in East London.

"You must be proud of your incredible performance and I hope you have proved to yourself that you can match them. This is a Zambian team that excludes foreign players, but that was their best team," said Dr Jordaan.

Zambia came from 2-0 down to escape with a draw at the Buffalo City Stadium and will need a win or scoring draw of less than two goals to progress to the CHAN tournament in Kenya next year.

"You surprised yourself because many believed that you didn't stand a chance, but in the end it was Zambia who were lucky to walk away with a draw, not you. You deserved to take all three points," he said.

And Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named Power Dynamos striker Alex Ng'onga in the 23 man squad to face South Africa, a week after the player "snubbed" a call up.

Ng'onga was called to join the national team last week before Zambia faced South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier but the player asked to be excused in order to attend to personal commitments.

However, despite the family commitments, Ng'onga played and scored for his club against Nkwazi in the teams' MTN/FAZ Super League Week 22 fixture, on the same day he was supposed to feature for Chipolopolo.

According to the list released by FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo, Ng'onga is part of the team scheduled to resume training in Ndola today as Nyirenda has opted to boost his striking department.

Nyirenda was left with little option but to call the striker despite his stance on indisciplined players because Ng'onga has since rejoining Power this season, scored four goals in five appearances making him one of the most consistent local strikers in the league.

Nyirenda has however continued to leave out the Lusaka Dynamos duo of Clatous Chama and Fwayo Tembo due to disciplinary measures.

Tembo and Chama have formed one of the most deadly midfield combinations in the local league and the pair has helped Lusaka Dynamos climb to second on the league table.

The full Chipolopolo CHAN list has goalkeepers Allan Chibwe, Toaster Nsabata and Kelvin Malunga while the defenders are Isaac Shamujompa, Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo, Fackson Kapumbu, Ziyo Tembo, Adrian Chama and Webster Mulenga.

The midfielders are Godfrey Ngwenya, Mike Katiba, Jack Chirwa, Collins Sikombe, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe, John Ching'andu and Mwila Phiri.

The strikers are Justin Shonga, Martin Phiri, Alex Ng'onga and Lubinda Mundia.