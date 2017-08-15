Ethiopia: Thwarts to the Job Evaluation and Grading (JEG) Reform

column

The Federal Ministry of Public Service and Human Resource Development has been coordinating service improvement programmes in both federal and state agencies. The most recent job-related reform aims at standardizing the public service jobs through nation-wide cross sectoral job evaluation and grading.

The Ministry, under its power bestowed by proclamation number 916/2008, guides the preparation of job descriptions and approves the different job levels with their respective points of weight. Accordingly, the service sector government agencies prepare job descriptions as different levels with their own minimum education and experience requirements, and receive the approved posts after passing through the point rating process.

The latest of such deeds is the Job Evaluation and Grading (JEG), enacted in 2016 with details of employee placement procedures.

The JEG reform targets to equate salary and benefits of similar positions and job grades in different institutions because it was discovered that different institutions have varied salary scales for similar jobs. These varied salaries and benefits augmented the public servant turn-over as employees leave one and join another for a better employment. This was believed to be biased and unfair. Hence, equitable salary and benefits proportional to job weight, irrespective of institutions, is planned to be put in effect in the coming Ethiopian fiscal year.

The pre-implementation stage of the JEG regulation took more than two years. The Ministry designed an experimental procedure of implementing the reform. It selected sample institutions to enforce the reform and anticipates to find out flaws before the full endorsement and execution. No matter how long it took to complete the point rating processes, sampled institutions have received the officially validated job levels and have started allotting workers to the new vacant levels, since last June.

Nevertheless, placement of workers in the new levels has not been an easy task. Placement is determined by 70pc performance score, 10pc readiness to implement governmental policies and strategies, 10pc profile, and 10pc experience of service on higher positions. These measurement tools are hardly objective and are subject to biases. In as much as the allocation of workers on relatively higher level posts has got to be competitive, there is a need for optimal objectivity.

Hence, to mitigate subjectivity, the Ministry briefed the establishment of JEG committees, as presented in the JEG Regulation Article 11, for each institution and gave timetables to the committee to undertake the placement of workers.

Nonetheless, these institutes and their respective JEG committees, included in the reform process, were observed facing multi-dimensional problems when they started the placement of employees into the new levels. Some of these problems are intrinsic to the reform regulation itself and some others are extrinsic to it.

The intrinsic problems are either related to the assumptions believed to bring an overall change that gears to the aspired goal, or the process of reform establishment. Because this reform has some paradoxes to the national mission of human resource development, it not only contravenes goals that are set up by other ministries but also devalues and undermines higher learning as well.

First, in the JEG, all positions in all government institutions demand a Bachelor degree for the highest level. This has clarification details in the 'brief document' prepared to ease the interpretation and understanding of the JEG regulation, and dispatched to all regarding institutes. Even though many research institutes and excellence centres want to hire highly educated professionals for desirable achievements, they are not structurally permitted to employ them. Because all positions are set to be sate by Bachelor degree holders and below.

There are no positions that require a Master's degree or PhD. This depicts that there has been an assumption that believes knowledge acquired as an undergraduate suffices for the most intricate jobs in governmental institutions.

Second, expert positions demand few years of experience to reach the highest level. No matter how long an expert has worked in a position, it does not matter to the acquisition of a certain level. What matters most is one's performance record for the first six months that is taken for measurement. Hence, it disregards invaluable knowledge that can be accumulated only through job experience.

It devalues long years of experience as it forces both the freshly graduated and the professional with ample experiences to compete for the same post. This inevitably leaves the knowledge based services and operations under inadequate leadership and, finally, makes those sectors themselves uncompetitive.

The extrinsic problems, on the other hand, are paramount. Salary has been the hottest issue in the whole JEG process. But, no word has been said on that aspect from the Federal Ministry. As a result, the new job levels are claimed to be occupied by experts holding their salary scales from the previous structure. The JEG levels go up to 22 unlike the former that had only nine, though the JEG levels do not have their fixed amount of salary. This fact compels the expert to see JEG as a mere extension of levels on the position ladder.

The salary torpor, on the one hand, reminds one of the uncertain vision the government has on money control and generation. This mania by the government has a bad implication on the peace and security of the country. Small business taxpayers have started to complain about the amount of tax imposed on them more so than ever. The possible explanation to such actions is the government's interest in collecting more tax and subsidizing civil servants' salaries.

But, tax collection is not, as such, consistent as usual. It seems to have resulted in the retailers' unrest. The situation rather seems to have stimulated an all-encompassing turmoil. The hope public servants used to have that salaries will increase along with the new JEG level goes hand in hand with the grief small businesses share after the new tax estimation was imposed. The collective reaction of the anguished civil servants with tax grieved retailers will most likely result in political instability.

Speculating the annihilation of this structural, functional relationship would not remain the interpretation of the situation by a structural functionalist, but, is a call for the attention of concerned, wiser politicians. It probes understanding the effect of one's itch on the back of another's counterpart. Consequences of dejected civil servants would not be different from what happened to those irrationally taxed retailers. Generally, the JEG reform itself needs to be reformed.

Desalegn Birara Is a Sociologist and Ethnographic Heritage Curator At the Authority for Research & Conservation of Cultural Heritage (Arcch).