14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - Electoral Commission Defines Priority Voters

Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) held a meeting last Friday, in Luanda, in which the members defined that elderly people, citizens with physical disabilities, pregnant women and the electoral staffs that will be working in the polling stations will have the priority in the voting process, that is they will be the first ones to cast the ballot on 23 August.

The CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, said to journalists in the end of the meeting that on the voting day priority will also be given to those technicians that will be deployed in the polling stations to assist the citizens in terms of the necessary information, as well as to the logistical operators.

The CNE also selected as priority voters certain groups of citizens that on 23 August will be on full-time duty, to whom employers must allow absence from the workplace for some moments for them to be able to cast the ballot.

The meeting also analysed details relating to the position of the delegates of the contesting political forces to the polling stations.

