Luanda — At least 2700 new taxpayers' cards were issued Saturday at the Tax Fair held at Kilamba centrality, Belas municipality in Luanda by the General Tax Administration (AGT).

The fair with several tents was created with the purpose of issuing and delivering cards on time, as long as the citizen presents his/her tax identification number (NIF).

The event also served to trade, without interest or fines, the automobile circulation rate, to clarify some of the duties and rights of the taxpayer, as well as to deliver 5000 cards that were in the issuing posts of Luanda.

Speaking to Angop, the head of the fourth tax office in Talatona municipality, Afonso Eduardo dos Santos said that with the event is intended to take the services closest to the citizen and inform them about their rights and duties.

The official also said that the event that will have its second phase next Saturday in the same venue, also serves for AGT to disclose the services available on the "taxpayer portal" such as the virtual registration, settlement or payment of any tax.

Afonso Eduardo dos Santos said that the portal, which is in existence for three years, is currently being restructured, with a view to implementing a new application, on a yet-to be-announced date, the "Integrated Tax Management System".

"The objective of the AGT is to bring information to the citizen about its existence, in ways that can contribute annually with its fiscal obligations, within the fiscal calendar established in Angola", he reaffirmed.