14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FAF Calls for Fans' Mobilization in Angola/Madagascar Second Leg Match

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) President, Artur de Almeida e Silva, on Sunday called on the mass mobilization of supporters and fans in Angola/Madagascar second leg match of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN Cup).

Speaking to Radio 5, FAF boss assured that he would work on the mobilization of the entire population so that next Saturday the fans could "push" the national team to CHAN2018 in Kenya.

"I think we are going to mobilize supporters and fans of football with much more force in ways to get our boys to qualify for the CHAN2018", he said.

The second-leg clash will take place on August 19 in Luanda and will be whistled by a quartet of referees from Ethiopia, led by Tessema Weyesa.

He will be assisted by Kinfe Ylma and Tadesse Shewangizaw, while Kassaen Yemanabran will be the fourth referee.

