14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Port Services Firm Brings New Prospect to Region

Porto — The inauguration of the offices of the Porto Amboim Port services firm and the building of the National Freight Services Council, in the centre-west Cuanza Sul Province, open new prospect in the collection of revenues for this region, the Transports minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, has said.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the referred infrastructures, in Porto Amboim City, the minister said that the two institutions will contribute to a better collection of revenues, as well as to the region's economic development, through the payment of taxes.

He also announced the project of building a new deep-waters port in Porto Amboim which is intended to boost the province's economy.

According to Augusto Tomás, the port that the Executive intends to build in Porto Amboim City will being about many benefits, such as the increase of jobs and the improvement of the citizens' living standard.

To the governor of Cuanza Sul Province, Eusébio de Brito Teixeira, conditions are set for port services companies to carry out their activities without constraints, having reminded that the new undertakings will provide jobs to many youths.

