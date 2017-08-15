Angola: Cuanza Sul Benefits From 25 Buses for Public Transport

Porto — Amboim - The Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, handed over on Saturday in the city of Porto-Amboim, coastal Cuanza Sul province, twenty five new buses for the transportation of passengers in the region, to companies operating in the sector.

The Yutong-brand buses have capacity for 35 and 45 seats and were distributed to three operators in the sector for inter-municipal, provincial and urban passenger transportation.

The Catholic Church, the Agrarian High School of Cela and the professional technical training school of Cuacra also benefited from buses.

On the occasion, the Minister Augusto Tomás asked the companies that benefited from the buses to strictly comply with the deadlines for maintaining them, aiming for greater durability.

He said that the government has a vast programme to support companies in the sector with the means to leverage the local economy by transporting passengers and goods from the city to the countryside and vice versa.

The minister said that companies should also work with commercial banks to obtain financing and increase their fleets.

To the provincial governor of Cuanza Sul, Eusebio de Brito Teixeira, the new fleet will reinforce the existing ones in the province, so beneficiaries must take care of the means and resolve the problem of transporting passengers and goods.

He said that beneficiaries should not speculate on transportation prices so that they do not harm poor populations.

The event was attended by members of the government, Ministry of Transport officials, traditional authorities and religious entities.