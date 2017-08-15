Luanda — The Angolan national football team drew nil-nil on Sunday with Madagascar in Antananarivo, for the first leg match of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN Cup), to take place in Kenya in 2018.

The second-leg clash will take place on November 19 in Luanda and will be whistled by a quartet of referees from Ethiopia, led by Tessema Weyesa.

He will be assisted by Kinfe Ylma and Tadesse Shewangizaw, while Kassaen Yemanabran will be the fourth referee.