14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Beto Bianchi Considers Nil-Nil Draw Fair Result

Luanda — The head coach of the Angolan national senior men's football team, Beto Bianchi, considered on Sunday in Antananarivo fair the nil-nil draw with Madagascar, given the dedication and commitment of his players.

The clash was part of the first leg match of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN Cup), to take place in Kenya in 2018.

Speaking to the sport broadcasting station of Radio 5, the coach emphasized the players' commitment and determination in the reading the game, mainly in the first half where the Palancas Negras entered very aggressive.

"Any of the teams could have won the match, judging by the quality of the game they presented on the pitch, but I think the draw was fair" - he stressed.

The second leg match is scheduled for August 19 at 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.

