Luanda — The preparation of the forthcoming 23 August general election was reviewed Sunday in Luanda during a meeting the ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate had with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) observer mission.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, the head of SADC observer mission, Susan Alphonce Kolimba, said the event was part of the responsibilities of the mission to listen to all parties involved in the process.

The Tanzanian official said she has been following up the work of the contesting political parties in mobilising the voters for the polls.

She added that the SADC observers that will start deployment around the country on Tuesday will witness some public rallies of contesting presidential candidates to assess the level of organisation.

Susan Alphonce Kolimba, who is currently the Tanzanian deputy foreign minister, said the SADC missions she leads will release its report on 25 August this year, two days after the voting.

The SADC observer mission has so far met with the presidential candidates of the opposition UNITA and PRS parties. Meetings with APN, FNLA and CASA-CE coalition will follow soon.

Six political parties are geared to general election on 23 August this year. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.