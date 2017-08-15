14 August 2017

Angola: Ambassador Presented to Angolan Community in DRC

Kinshasa — The new ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), José João Manuel "Jota", was presented Saturday in Kinshasa to the Angolan community living in this neighboring country.

The presentation ceremony, which brought together about four hundred Angolans at the headquarters of the Angolan Community House in Congo (CAC), was presided over by diplomat and other officials by the Embassy's counselor in the DRC, Alberto Cabongo.

In a brief address, Ambassador Manuel "Jota" said he was proud to be chosen by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, to fulfill another diplomatic mission in DR Congo, a sister and friendly country, with the Angolan people.

"Angolans in the diaspora, here in the DRC, should always have the country in their hearts and the Embassy will always be at its disposal to help them", said the diplomat.

On his turn, the counselor minister seized the occasion to give technical explanations to the Angolans present and that on 23 August will participate in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, in the election in Angola.

Many Angolans living in this neighboring country have made their voter registration and confirmation in the province of Zaire.

