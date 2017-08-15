Angola - ERCA Members' Inauguration Tops Parliament Plenary

Luanda — The inauguration of the members appointed to the Governing Board of the Angolan Social Communication Regulatory Body (ERCA) tops the agenda of the 10th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3rd Legislature of the National Assembly, convened for Monday.

According to Law No. 2/17, ERCA is a public legal entity, with administrative, financial and patrimonial autonomy. Its Governing Body is a collegial body responsible for defining and implementing the regulatory and supervisory activity of the Social Communication.

The legal tool establishes a composition of 11 members, five of whom are appointed by the party with a majority in Parliament (MPLA), three by the parliamentary opposition, one by the government and two by the representative organizations of the profession.

The Draft Resolution of the specialized committees of the National Assembly, presented at the election ceremony of the entity, includes only five candidates nominated by MPLA, one by the government and one number by the Angolan Journalists Union (UJA).

The inaugurated members are Luís Fernandes, Adelino Marques de Almeida, Jorge Gonçalves Mateus Ntiamba, Domingas Pedro Francisco Damião, Edith Domingas Nanga Daniel (nominated by MPLA), José Luís Fernando (Government) and Reginaldo Silva (UJA).

Under the terms of the referred legislation, the appointed members are elected by the National Assembly. This act took place in plenary session on 21 July 2017, having registered 144 votes in favour, 20 against and four (4) abstentions.

Also under the same Law, it is incumbent upon the legislative body to inaugurate ERCA members, for a term of five years.