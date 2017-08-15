Angola: Cuanza Norte - Minister Urges Camabatela Breeders to Produce More Meat

Camabatela — The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, last weekend in Camabatela, northern Cuanza Norte province, encouraged livestock farmers to face their activity with professionalism and determination, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in meat production, with a view to reducing imports.

The official said so during the inauguration of the industrial slaughterhouse in Camabatela, stressing that it is the government's objective to achieve a production of more than ten thousand tons of meat annually.

He underlined that to achieve this self-sufficiency it is fundamental for the farmers to be professionals and determined.

"We need the creators of Camabatela to engage themselves as real professionals, because if we face this activity without professionalism we will hardly achieve the outlined objectives", he said.

The minister defended the need for farmers to grow hand in hand, not only in quality and quantity of animals, but above all that they can transform the potential in money and thus contribute to the development of the Plateau of Camabatela.

The infrastructure, built by the Angolan government on the Camabatela Plateau, is considered the most modern in the country, with a slaughtering capacity of 200 cattle and 300 goats/day, totaling monthly 6.000 cattle and about 9.000 small ruminants.

The project was approved earlier this year by the Cabinet Council, which mandated the Ministry of Agriculture to import 8.000 heads of cattle for confinement and 2.000 and 500 for breeding, a total of 10.500 animals with the aim of being installed in the Camabatela Plateau, within the framework of the repopulation programme of the region.

The Camabatela Plateau comprises 12 municipalities in the provinces of Cuanza Norte (Ambaca and Samba Cajú), Malanje (Cacuso and Calandula) and Uíge (Negage, Uige, Puri, Alto Cawale, Cangola, Damba, Bungo and Mucaba).

At its full capacity, the Camabatela Plateau can produce ten thousand tons of meat/year, saving more than 350 million US dollars annually on meat imports.