Zambia: Lungu Heads for Kagame Inauguration

President Edgar Lungu is this Thursday expected in Rwanda to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country's re-elected President Paul Kagame.

He will then proceed to South Africa for the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit to run from August 19 to 20 this year.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba announced this at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

"I wish to inform the nation that His Excellency Mr Edgar Lungu, the President of the Republic of Zambia, has accepted an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Mr Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, which is scheduled to be held on 18th August, 2017," he said.

Mr Kalaba said President Lungu would take advantage of his visit to Rwanda to augment what he discussed with Mr Kagame when the latter visited Zambia in June this year based on bilateral advancements and regional integration.

While in Rwanda, President Lungu would also take time to discuss Great Lakes Region matters with Mr Kagame.

Mr Kalaba said President Lungu had accepted Mr Kagame's invitation in the spirit of cooperation and solidarity.

He said President Lungu was expected to arrive in South Africa on Friday ahead of the Summit whose theme is: "Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains".

The Summit would be preceded by the Council of Ministers meeting, which Mr Kalaba was expected to attend.

President Lungu was scheduled to head back to Zambia immediately after the SADC Summit.

Zambia's participation in SADC was key to contribute to the regional body's wide objectives of promoting sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development as well as deepening cooperation and integration among Member States.