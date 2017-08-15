15 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: University of Malawi Political Analysts Differ On Udf Future - Thindwa Says 'Problematic' As Hussein Says Atupele 'Democratic'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

Political analysts from Chancellor College of the University of Malawi have offered different opinions on the future of United Democratic Front (UDF) following misty relationship with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population Services in President Peter Mutharika's Cabinet, said UDF being a sovereign party, a convention would soon be called for members to decide in terms of the direction to take and as a leader he could not dictate.

He argued that an electoral alliance was a process; hence, there were certain stages to take into account before a resolution is made on whether to contest the elections individually or go into partnership.

Muluzi's stand on the matter is backed by political professor at Chancellor College, Mustapha Hussein, saying the UDF leader is showing that he is following a democractic process of ensuring the decision to continue with the working relationship based on input of party members at the right forum as a convention.

Hussein said Muluzi is "trying to democratise" the party's political future by ensuring that UDF party members have a say on the direction it would take.

He said the approach is "commendable" and would strengthen infra-party democracy.

But in comments quoted in the local newspaper, a political science professor at Chancellor College, Ernest Thindwa says UDF has a "problematic future.'

Thindwa says the best Atupele can get in electoral alliance with DPP would be a running mate which would mean President Peter Mutharika dumping Vice President Saulos Chilima.

UDF and DPP became bedfellows soon after the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections after Mutharika drafted Muluzi into his first Cabinet. Muluzi has been maintained since then.

Muluzi, whose father Bakili Muluzi ruled the country between 1994 and 2004 as the first post-independence multi-party Head of State, said the world was changing and it was high time Malawian politicians started practising civilised politics

Malawi

Minister Warns Contractors of Substandard Work

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappies Mhango has issued a stern warning to contractors in the country against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.