South Africa: Where Is the Justice for Marikana?

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane today visited Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, and to visit the South Africans whose lives have been most affected by the tragedy that occurred 1,826 days ago.

Walking around this town, as I did today, one struggles to find any meaningful development over the past 5 years, despite the myriad of hollow promises by the ANC government.

In Nkaneng, there are no new houses, roads, clinics or basic services. The ANC government has truly forgotten about Marikana. 1,826 days later no justice has been brought to the victims' families, loved ones, and to the town of Marikana.

Five years later, not a single person has been criminally prosecuted or taken political responsibility for the tragic events.

Today marks 1826 days since fellow citizens were killed in broad daylight by the members of govt meant to protect them. #JusticeForMarikana pic.twitter.com/0TgpplbHEt

- Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2017

Nathi Mthethwa, then Minister of Police, is still in the Zuma cabinet, North West Police Commissioner Zukiswa Mbombo got to retire comfortably, without any accountability, and Riah Phiyega, then National Police Commissioner, walked off scot free.

Today, those directly involved in the massacre walk free.

- Mmusi Maimane

But the real victims of this massacre are often forgotten.

The women of Marikana are the forgotten victims. Many lost husbands, fathers, brothers, & breadwinners in their homes. #JusticeForMarikana pic.twitter.com/ZQN1tJ9i11

- Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2017

Women who have been unemployed for years and are desperate for work, the very same women who lost breadwinners on that fateful day in August 2012. Many of these women continue to feel the burden of loss, both emotional and financial.

"While the ANC says they care for the people, their actions show that their care about their own profits. We cant trust them anymore."

- Mmusi Maimane

In 2016, the people of Marikana took to the ballot box and shattered the ANC's majority in the Rustenberg Local Municipality. And come 2019, the people of Marikana, and all South Africans across the North West Province, will punish this corrupt and morally bankrupt ANC at the polls, to usher in a new beginning for our people and for our country

"It's time for real justice for the people of Marikana." - Mmusi Maimane

IT'S TIME FOR A NEW BEGINNING

