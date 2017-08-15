Zambia: Govt Unveils Master Plan for Kalungwishi Farm Bloc

The Government has developed a robust master plan for Kalungwishi farm bloc in Mporokoso district of Northern Province which will ease marketing.

China Civil, the consultant engaged to map the area has handed over the plan to Government.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati said the Government engaged a consultant to develop a master plan for easy marketing of the farming facility.

"We have developed a master plan for Kalungwishi ,China Civil just handed over the master plan which is telling which services and type of farming investments needed in which area of the farming bloc," Mr Mutati said.

He said the infrastructure development would cost Government about US$150 million and that this would form part of the 2018 budget.

Mr Mutati disclosed that Government would then test the efficiency of the master plan by taking it to some potential investors in South Africa that willing to be used as anchor farmers to propel out grower projects.

He said this farming bloc would be a mixture of livestock and some farming which he said would boost the economy of the province.

Mr Mutati also said in its quest to promote agriculture development in the Northern Province, Government had identified Olam Coffee Company as an anchor farmer to support out grower schemes in the coffee industry.

"We embarked on the process to identify anchor farmers to spearhead out grower schemes in coffee and Olam has come forward and submitted a concept note.

"The role of Government with assistant from development partners will be to provide requisite infrastructure support such as irrigation," he said.

Mr Mutati said with the coming of Protea Hotels and Choppies in Kasama, market for various agro products would be broadened hence the need for farmers to be equipped to increase production.

He reiterated that Government wanted to make Northern Province an agricultural and tourism hub due to its natural endowments.