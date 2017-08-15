15 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Use ICT for Academic Purposes, First Lady Urges Youths

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Zande

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged young persons to use their skills in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for academic purposes and personal development.

Ms Lungu said ICTs were crucial to national development, hence youths should use their skills for scientific and other advancements and avoid negative effects of the technologies.

The First Lady said this at State House yesterday when she received a donation of 50 computers, 50 tables and 50 chairs from Huawei Technologies.

"Let me, therefore, urge teachers in schools to closely monitor pupils' activities on computers to avoid negative effects of ICTs on young people," the First Lady said.

Youths should use ICTs responsibility and avoid the negative aspects of the Internet such as illicit images, cyber bullying and information that had resulted in cases of suicide among young users.

Ms Lungu said with increased use of ICTs in various sectors of the education system, there was a need to increase access to computers among pupils.

The Esther Lungu Foundation was keen to work with other stakeholders in providing computers to pupils in schools dotted in various parts of the country with a view to enhancing ICT skills among youths.

The donated items will be given to Kabunda Girls Secondary School in Mansa, Luapula Province.

Huawei Zambia managing director Thomas Hu said his company was keen to help strengthen access to ICTs in Zambia to help the country become competent in the sector.

Mr Hu said Huawei would fit her desire to provide training for ICT teachers to help expedite computer literacy levels among pupils.

Zambia

Zambia Ranks As 7th Most Politically Stable Country

The 2017 Analyse Africa (AA) report has ranked Zambia as the seventh most politically stable country on the 54-nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.