Zambia: Use ICT for Academic Purposes, First Lady Urges Youths

First Lady Esther Lungu has urged young persons to use their skills in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for academic purposes and personal development.

Ms Lungu said ICTs were crucial to national development, hence youths should use their skills for scientific and other advancements and avoid negative effects of the technologies.

The First Lady said this at State House yesterday when she received a donation of 50 computers, 50 tables and 50 chairs from Huawei Technologies.

"Let me, therefore, urge teachers in schools to closely monitor pupils' activities on computers to avoid negative effects of ICTs on young people," the First Lady said.

Youths should use ICTs responsibility and avoid the negative aspects of the Internet such as illicit images, cyber bullying and information that had resulted in cases of suicide among young users.

Ms Lungu said with increased use of ICTs in various sectors of the education system, there was a need to increase access to computers among pupils.

The Esther Lungu Foundation was keen to work with other stakeholders in providing computers to pupils in schools dotted in various parts of the country with a view to enhancing ICT skills among youths.

The donated items will be given to Kabunda Girls Secondary School in Mansa, Luapula Province.

Huawei Zambia managing director Thomas Hu said his company was keen to help strengthen access to ICTs in Zambia to help the country become competent in the sector.

Mr Hu said Huawei would fit her desire to provide training for ICT teachers to help expedite computer literacy levels among pupils.